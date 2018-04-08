Lesco set up facilitation desk at the LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has established facilitation desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry that would work from 10 am to 2 pm to resolve the issues being faced by the business community.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and Chief Executive Lesco Mujahid Pervaiz Chattah inaugurated the facilitation desk in the presence of LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol, Awais Saeed Piracha and other members.

Lesco desk is an addition to the LCCI finest services for its members and it would cater to the needs of business community as already established desks of FBR, NADRA, SMEDA, Excise & Taxation and Traffic Police are doing.

Lesco Chief said that facilitation desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would not only provide facilities to the LCCI members but would also help trust building between Lesco and the business community.

He said that the department is also demonstrating professionalism in all customers dealing and ensuring that all business actions are driven by customer needs.

He said that Lesco mission is to ensure provision of electricity with the highest levels of quality and excellence.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the Lesco facilitation desk would address the complaints of LCCI members. He said it is a good omen that important departments.