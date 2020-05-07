LESCO seals housing colony for power theft

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) SE (Eastern) Rasheed Ahmed Khan, on the directions of LESCO Chief Mujahid Pervez Chattha, continued search operations against power pilferers.

In this regard, Bilal Colony Subdivision SDO Taimoor Siraj-ud-Din Kakar alam along with his staff and divisional task force conducted a search operation in Mashaallah Housing Colony and found that the whole colony was involved in power theft. They also found underground wires through which the electricity was being stolen directly from main transmission lines. The team took the wires in custody and disconnected the metres of the whole colony. The SDO also got registered cases against the power stealers with respective police station.

Lahore Electric Supply Company spokesman said that the LESCO surveillance teams on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez had started an active drive against power stealers.

In addition, he said that Lahore Electric Supply Company also focused on charging detection bills to electricity pilferers and recovery of dues from the dead defaulters of the company. The company was fully committed for complete elimination of the menace of electricity theft, he resolved.