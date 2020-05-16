LESCO operation in Okara

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) SE Allahyar Khan, on the directions of LESCO Chief Mujahid Pervez Chattha, continued search operations against power pilferers.

In this regard, Depalpur Subdivision SDO Tariq Bashir along with his staff and divisional task force conducted a search operation in Peer Ki Hatti and spotted a tubewell stealing electricity directly from main transmission lines. The team also raided Jalal Chowk, Bahawal Das, Dhola Pukhta, Niazabad, Govt Colony and Dhakki areas and detected 6 meters with direct supply, 4 tempered meters and 1 shunt meter. They also nabbed a power thief Shaan Ali on the spot.

The team disconnected the metres besides charging 40,000 units in detection bills. The company had also got registered cases against the power stealers with respective police stations.

LESCO spokesman said that the LESCO surveillance teams on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez had started an active drive against power stealers. In addition, he said that LESCO also focused on charging detection bills to electricity pilferers and recovery of dues from the dead defaulters of the company. The company was fully committed for complete elimination of the menace of electricity theft, he resolved.