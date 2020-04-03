LESCO official checks safety measures at four subdivisions

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) South Circle SE Manzoor Hussain paid surprise visits to Saddar, Zarrar Shaheed Road, Guldasht Town and Altaf Colony subdivisions where he checked the staff attendance.

He also checked the safety measures against coronavirus. Mohammed Naeem directed his staff to stay alert in his offices and to keep their phone lines active. He said any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. The SE also directed them to redress the complaints of the clients as early as possible. He also asked them to take care of their health and to adopt precautionary measures against corona.

It is worth-mentioning that LESCO Chief Executive Mujahid Pervez Chattha has appealed to the consumers to register their complaints at the available phone numbers and try their best not to come to the LESCO offices. He also asked them to adopt safety measures against coronavirus.