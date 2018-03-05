Lesco introduces SIM Card Electricity Meters

Staff Reporter

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in collaboration with Asian Development Bank(ADB) has launched automate SIM Card Electricity Meters which would help stop power theft in the country.

The WAPDA sources said on Sunday that Lesco had been working with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to launch these meters which were now being utilized across the globe.

He said that in this venture, Lesco would introduce 1.8 million propelled meters over the traverse of four years. The project would be financed by the ADB on loan and would cost around Rs 30 million.

This would accelerate the power charging framework by sending the information of meter perusing straightforwardly to the server and producing an electronic power charge, which would also stop power theft, he added.

Initially, Lesco would install around 1.8 million advanced meters in the country on test basis with in four years, he added.

He said that WAPDA would also get the advantage of fast growing technology, adding with the launch of 3G/4G services in Pakistan, different sectors like education, agriculture, health etc had started taking advantage of the fastest technology in many ways.