LESCO grand operation in North Circle

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) SE (Nothern Circle) Amir Yaseen, on the directions of LESCO Chief Mujahid Pervez Chattha, continued search operations against power pilferers.

In this regard, LESCO staff and divisional task force conducted search operations in Sandha, Gulshan Ravi, Nawan Kot, Band Road, Dholanwal, Chauburji Park, Bhatti Gate and Sah Alam Gate areas. The team checked 2381 connections on the whole and spotted 72 with different irregularities including direct supply, tempering, reversing bogus meters.

The team disconnected the metres besides charging 134,987 units in detection bills. The company had also got registered cases against the power stealers with respective police stations.

LESCO spokesman said that the LESCO surveillance teams on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez had started an active drive against power stealers.

In addition, he said that LESCO also focused on charging detection bills to electricity pilferers and recovery of dues from the dead defaulters of the company. The company was fully committed for complete elimination of the menace of electricity theft, he resolved.