LESCO continues operations against power pilferes

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Sheikhupura SE Asif Nadeem, on the directions of LESCO Chief Mujahid Pervez Chattha, continued search operations against power pilferers.

In this regard, Kharianwala Subdivision SDO M Waqas along with his staff and divisional task force conducted a search operation in Chak 6, Chak 8 and Kamoke areas and spotted 10 metres stealing electricity directly from main transmission lines. The team disconnected the metres besides charging 15,240 units in detection bills. The company had also got registered cases against the power stealers with respective police stations.

LESCO spokesman said that the LESCO surveillance teams on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez had started an active drive against power stealers. In addition, he said that LESCO also focused on charging detection bills to electricity pilferers and recovery of dues from the dead defaulters of the company. The company was fully committed for complete elimination of the menace of electricity theft, he resolved.