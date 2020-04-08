LESCO continues operation against power pilferers

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) SE (Eastern) Rasheed Ahmed Khan, on the directions of LESCO Chief Mujahid Pervez Chattha, continued search operations against power pilferers.

In this regard, Mehmood Booti Subdivision SDO Taimoor Alam along with his staff and divisional task force conducted a search operation in Rat Garh, Lakhu Der and Ganj Sidhu and found three tube wells stealing electricity from the main line. The team also conducted raids in Bheeni Road, Jafarabad, Marl Maari and Karol Pind and detected 22 metres stealing electricity directly from main transmission lines. The team disconnected the metres besides charging 975,000 units in detection bills.

In another operation, Kot Khawaja Saeed Subdivision SDO Usman Ghani Dogar along with his staff and divisional task force found 2 industrial connections attached directly to the main line in Pamma Pind and Band Road areas. The team removed the transformers and charged 1,400,000 units in detection bills. The company had also got registered cases against the power stealers with respective police stations.

LESCO spokesman said that the LESCO surveillance teams on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez had started an active drive against power stealers. In addition, he said that LESCO also focused on charging detection bills to electricity pilferers and recovery of dues from the dead defaulters of the company. The company was fully committed for complete elimination of the menace of electricity theft, he resolved.