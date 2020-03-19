LESCO continues combing ops against power thieves

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) continued its operation against power thieves on the directions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha.

The Eastern Circle Shalamar Division raided Bilal Colony and detected power theft with 12 direct supplies and 3 tempered meters in various areas including Acchu Gull, Talwara, Jandiala, Sharifpura and Baseen.

The team also found two agricultural tube wells which were being operated with the direct supply. Legal action was initiated against the violators besides disconnecting their supplies.

SE Rasheed Ahmed Khan, EXENAmir NAwaz and Bilal Colony SDO Siraj-ud-Din Kakar supervised the combing operations.

CEO Mujahid Pervaiz has directed the officers to resolve the complaints of consumers besides conducting operations against power thieves as negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

It is pertinent to mention here that grand operation against power thieves was underway in all the circles of LESCO besides the repair work of the system.