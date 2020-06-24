LESCO continues chasing power pilferers

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Okara Circle SE Allahyar Khan, on the directions of LESCO Chief Mujahid Pervez Chattha, continued search operations against power pilferers.

In this regard, Depalpur Division XEN Shahid Malik along with his staff and divisional task force conducted search operations in Basti Abdullah, Bhai Pheru, Gulshan Madina Colony, Mohallah Daridia, Mohallah Eesa Langh and Khalilabad Colony and checked 750 connections. 11 connections were found illegal.

The teams disconnected the metres besides charging 15,000 units in detection bills. The company had also got registered cases against the power stealers with respective police stations.

LESCO spokesman said that the LESCO surveillance teams on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez had started an active drive against power stealers. In addition, he said that LESCO also focused on charging detection bills to electricity pilferers and recovery of dues from the dead defaulters of the company. The company was fully committed for complete elimination of the menace of electricity theft, he resolved.