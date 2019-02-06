Leopard cub caught in Mansehra

Our Correspondent

Mansehra

The Wildlife department caught a month old leopard cub in Kaghan valley on Wednesday. Wildlife Department’s Deputy Divisional officer Khursheed Abbasi informed that the cub descended from the nearby natural habitat of Ghanool forests in Kaghan valley due to heavy snowfall.

He said a resident of the Khalian village Azizur Rehman had reported the leopard’s presence in the area prompting the department to send a team to seize it and shift it to Dodial. The wildlife officer said the department had yet to decide whether to release the leopard in the forest to reunite with its family or not.

“We have begun caring for the feeble leopard. It will remain under special care until it’s in good physical shape,” he added. The official said that heavy snowfall and harsh weather on the mountains had forced the rare species of in the area to temporarily shift from high mountains to plains in Hazara division.

Share on: WhatsApp