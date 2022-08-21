Leon Edwards produced one of the greatest highlight-worthy knockouts in UFC history to dethrone Kamaru Usman as the Welterweight champion at UFC 278.

With only seconds left in the contest in which he was outstruck by the champion, Edwards connected cleanly with a left shin kick that knocked Usman out cold at the 4:04 mark of the fifth round.

The win not only ended Usman’s reign of the division but also ended his 19-fight win streak while extending Edwards’ to 11.

Usman started the fight his usual assured self and continued with his tried and tested method of grinding towards a win.

His strategy worked for the better part of four rounds with everyone ready to announce him as the clear winner until Edwards pulled the rabbit out of the hat. He faked a jab to trigger a head movement from Usman and threw a perfectly timed left kick that connected cleanly with Usman’s chin and sent him crashing to the mat.

With the win, Leon Edwards also avenged his 2015 loss the Kamaru Usman as well.

A trilogy between the two makes the most sense as alluded to by UFC President Dana White in the post-conference, with the Brit’s home country the likely destination to stage the anticipated bout.

Usman’s loss also opens the doors for many other challengers to lay claim to the belt, including Khamzat Chimaev, who has been calling for his shot for some time now.