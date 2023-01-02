Lens became the first side to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season taking advantage of Neymar and Lionel Messi’s absence to cut the Ligue 1 champions’ lead at the top of the table.

With Neymar suspended due to a red card in the previous game and Messi still yet to report to training since winning the World Cup, the burden fell solely to Kylian Mbappe who was up against a surging Lens side.

The hosts made their intentions clear early when Przemyslaw Frankowski volleyed a deflected ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring in the fifth minute. PSG drew level after just three minutes when Hugo Ekitike beat Lens keeper Brice Samba to a cross for an easy tap-in.

Lois Openda restored his side’s lead after being played through by Seko Fofana before the striker got the better of Marquinhos and beat Donnarumma for a second time with a low shot.

Things did not get better for PSG after the half-time break with Alexis Claude-Maurice adding his side’s third and final goal in the 47th minute.

Mbappe failed to conjure up his usual magic in the game and managed only a tame effort in the 60th minute during the loss.

With their win, Lens sit second in the table with 40 points just 4 behind leaders PSG who desperately need Neymar and Messi to show up once again with the business end of the season fast approaching.

