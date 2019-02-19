Leishmaniasis disease outbreaks in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Entomologists are blaming climate change as reason behind the outbreak of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa infecting around 22,000 people. Leishmaniasis is a tropical season skin disease and its infection even in the months of cold weather are indicative of changing weather patterns providing grounds for survival and existence of sand fly that causes and spread the diseases, entomologists believe.

‘Prolong summer and irregular precipitation pattern due of climate change are factors attributing to increase in vector borne diseases including Malaria, dengue, zika, yellow fever, leishmaniasis and chikun gunya,’ warns environmentalists, public health experts and entomologists. ‘From the last few years as the weather started changing resulting in prolong duration of summer and humid weather, spread of vector borne diseases are showing increase infecting thousands of people,’ observed Salauddin Marwat, Medical Entomologist KP.

