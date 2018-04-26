Leishmaniasis affects dozens in hilly area

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Dozens of children have been affected by Leishmaniasis – a parasitic skin disease transmitted by sand-fly in different parts of hilly area Shin Ghar north of the Sherani district. The children have been suffering in Killi Kachh Kazha Mulla Nika, Killi Kamalzai and other villages of Shin Ghar in the east of Zhob city.

The DHQ civil hospital lacks anti-leishmaniasis vaccines including other life saving drugs for the last few months that adds to the miseries of patients. According to Dr. Abdul Qayyum, focal person World Health Organization at Leishmaniasis center DHQ civil hospital, although the patients have approached the center, yet the center has no vaccines against the ailment that caused by the sand-fly bite.