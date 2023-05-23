Leicestershire County Cricket Club have signed Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah on a short-term deal for their starting Vitality Blast fixtures.

The 20-year-old has been chosen to provide cover for the absent Naveen-Ul-Haq of Afghanistan who is currently busy playing in the IPL.

It is a similar deal which Usama Mir received from Worcestershire.

Naseem will be available for matches against Lancashire Lightning (May 25th) and against Birmingham Bears (May 26th) and Worcestershire Rapids (May 29th).

I’m very excited to be joining the Foxes for the start of the Vitality Blast. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and help win games for Leicestershire, Naseem said about his new team.

Leicestershire will not be the first time Naseem Shah has gotten a taste of the English domestic circuit. He represented Gloucestershire in the competition last year taking five wickets in three games before returning home abruptly.

Naseem was also signed by Welsh Fire The Hundred last summer but withdrew due to international commitments.

Haider Ali, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan will also grace the tournament as part of the Pakistani contingent at some stage of the competition.

Azhar Ali and Mohammad Abbas have exclusive county or Royal London Cup deals.