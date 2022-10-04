Leicester City managed to climb out of the bottom of the Premier League table with a comfortable win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on their head coach Brendan Rodgers.

James Maddison led the way for the home side with two goals with Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka also finding the back of the net to give Leicester their first win of the season in the league.

It was the visitors who threatened to go ahead first but Taiwo Awoniyi’s effort bounced off the post in the 22nd minute. Just three minutes later Maddison opened the scoring after his effort from outside the box deflected off Scott McKenna’s and ended up in the back of the goal.

Harvey Barnes then added their second two minutes later from another effort from outside the box.

Maddison, making a case for making England’s World Cup squad, found the net again in the 35th minute, beating Dean Henderson with a perfectly placed free-kick.

With points already in the back, a more subdued second half followed until Maddison found Daka in the 73rd minute who added his side’s fourth to complete the scoreline.

The win over Nottingham Forest lifts Leicester above the newcomers in the Premier League table after what was their first win of the season.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping the win kicks off their campaign as they look to avoid relegation to the lower division.