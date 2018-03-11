Lehman’s crisis era payout on mortgage claims in sight

New York

Wall Street’s hopes to squeeze $37bn out of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc for its role in the mortgage crisis have long been dashed. Now firms are about to find out what fraction of that amount they can recover.

US Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman will rule from the bench in Manhattan court today on a long-running dispute over Lehman’s residential mortgage-backed securities, known as RMBS. The decision will put a final tally on what RMBS buyers can recover for alleged breaches Lehman made when it pooled together individual home loans made during the housing bubble.

While Lehman has said that holders of the RMBS should get, at most, $2.38bn, and some institutional holders have agreed to a similar number, a group of trustees has been fighting for $11.4bn. The ruling comes after a complex estimation trial that ran from November to February. With each mortgage document — many of which are thousands of pages long — declared unique, the case waded through thousands of loan records on which the trustees asserted breaches.

At stake are billions of dollars in potential disappointments for hedge funds that own streams of payments tied to the securities, and are represented by the trustees. Other Lehman creditors are expected to benefit as a resolution will free up money that can’t be distributed until this matter is resolved.

A resolution of the RMBS claims leaves only one major dispute remaining for defunct Lehman. After recently closing a $2bn dispute with Citigroup Inc over derivatives after a trial that unearthed 2008 trash talk from traders, a parallel dispute with Credit Suisse remains.

Lehman isn’t the only bank to have dealt with RMBS claims, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc this week agreed to pay $500mn to resolve a New York state probe on how it marketed RMBS, becoming the latest bank to settle such a probe.—Agencies