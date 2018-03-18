Leh management plan devised to eliminate dengue

Rawalpindi

Leh Management Plan has been devised to save a large population residing along the banks of Nullah Leh, said Deputy District Health Officer Health Dr Amir Sheikh here.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said with the cooperation of Waste Management Company survey is being carried out in areas adjacent to Nullah Leh. According to plan in the first step disposal of garbage in Leh would be stopped and huge containers would be placed in the catchment area of the nullah.

Dr Amir said that surveillance of the border areas of the federal capital has been completed and special focus is being given to areas adjacent to Leh as garbage thrown in the Nullah is a major source of dengue spread.

He said special anti-dengue teams are being deputed in 15 union councils of the city located along the banks of Leh.—APP