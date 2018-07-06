Legitimate rights of youth

Quetta

PML-N’s vice-president and PB-258 candidate, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir on Thursday claimed that PML-N has never ignored legitimate rights of Baloch youth and has given them full share in all fields, in last tenure. He expressed these views during his electoral campaign in his constituency. He was of the view that people are now well educated and are fully aware of their rights, they will vote on basis of performance this time. Meanwhile, Caretaker Balochistan for Information Minister Malik Khuram Shehzad Thursday emphasized media persons to play a positive role in increasing electoral turnout in the province. Addressing a press conference here he said media should highlight the importance of vote in public, saying that no official machinery was being used and caretaker government was completely impartial in holding the general election. He said strict action would be taken against those creating negative propaganda on social media through cyber crimes, saying that provincial government was taking practical measures to implement election code of conduct for ensuring transparency of polls in the province.”—APP

