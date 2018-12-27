Legitimate demand of tribal Jirga

AFTER the US announcement to withdraw half of its troops

from Afghanistan, tribal elders from the Khyber district have demanded that Washington not only compensate them for using their routes as lines of communication but also pay blood money for the people who lost their lives during the long war. They welcomed the announcement of withdrawal of troops but added there must be a compensation plan for those who suffered losses in terms of men and material.

The US decision to withdraw half of troops in Afghanistan is a step in the right direction and it might help create conducive atmosphere for success of on-going process of negotiations with the Taliban. However, neutral experts believe that partial or conditional withdrawal would not resolve the problem and the answer to the complicated situation in Afghanistan lies in total withdrawal of foreign occupation forces. Afghan people have the ability to decide their own future and manage their affairs provided there is no outside interference and rather they are facilitated in this regard. As for compensation, this is a just demand and the United States must listen to all those who suffered in any way during 17 years of so-called war against terror. The compensation should not only be paid to Pakistani victims and affected people but also to those in Afghanistan, who bore the brunt of barbaric bombing that was aimed at pushing the country to the stone age. The United States and its allies used Pakistani infrastructure but did not compensate the country for its wear and tear and Islamabad has been left to do repair and restoration on its own. Similarly, tribal people could not continue their traditional businesses due to intensity of war and many of them were repeatedly forced to leave their homes and belongings in the face of threats to their lives either due to activities of terrorists or military action against them (terrorists). There have been hundreds of casualties due to drone strikes by the United States in tribal areas and in the case of Afghanistan even marriage parties and funeral processions were also attacked. Though there is no compensation for the loss of precious lives but resolution of financial and economic problems of the affected families can definitely help heal their wounds.

Share on: WhatsApp