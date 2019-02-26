Legislators express resolve to safeguard rights of minorities

Salim Ahmed

A group of members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from the government and opposition parties resolved to jointly promote minorities rights and support the minority package 2018 in Punjab. As a gesture of cooperation the Parliamentarians held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club today, which was organized by a youth development organization Bargad.

In the press conference, a way forward for The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 was finalized for the inclusion of minority representation in the PCTB.

The MPAs who took part in the press conference were Ms. Sadia Sohail Rana, Mr. Tariq Masih Gill, Mr. Haroon Imran Gill,Ms. Sameera Ahmad, Ms. Shazia Abid, Mr. Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Mr. Syed Hassan Murtaza.

The MPAs announced to table and support Amendment in Section 8 of Act VI of 2015. — In the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Act, 2015 (VI of 2015), in section 8, in clause (f) after the words “including at least one woman” the following words shall be inserted: “and shall be one expert as representative of minority communities.”

The PTI MPA Ms. Saadia Sohail Rana said that support of the elected representatives and parliamentarians is crucial for the successful implementation of the legislative amendment bill. Representation of a Minority member in the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board will be a significant indicator to promote inclusivity and equal citizenship in Punjab.

“The minority package 2018 shows commitment of the government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift situation of minorities as equal citizens and the amendment for inclusion of minority members to the PCTB is only one initiative as part of the bigger package which will unfold greater opportunities for the minorities,” she added.

The PTI MPA Mr. Haroon Imran Gill said that Bargad has assisted MPAs well in thematic briefings, legislative drafting and parliamentary affairs related to social cohesion and peace building in the province. As legislators, we would like to take this draft forward in the Assembly and request the opposition to support us in this endeavor.

The PML(N) MPA Mr. Tariq Masih Gill, said that it is high time that parliamentarians support on-going efforts to root-out much deeper issues of under representation of minority populations and promote peaceful coexistence. Their legislative performance and oversight of the executive will bring positive results for especially for future generations of Pakistan.

MPA Syed Hassan Murtaza, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Punjab Assembly, encouraged the MPAs to raise questions on issues that go beyond their respective constituencies as well to jointly work for such issues across party lines. The PML(N) MPA Mr.Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that Pakistan is entering a prosperous and peaceful phase ahead. This needs to be facilitated with formulating and implementing appropriate laws to secure peaceful coexistence, to make this transition smoother.

Executive Director of Bargad, Ms Sabiha Shaheen also shared her thoughts on the matter by thanking all of the parliamentarians for their resolve on the matter and ensured support of the civil society in the course of equal citizenship and peaceful coexistence in the future as well.

