Legislators express displeasure over decrease in milk export

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Law makers expressed displeasures over decrease of milk export in last two years despite the fact that Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country in the world. The displeasures were made during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was held here at Parliament House on Wednesday with Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Chair. Members of the committee directed the ministry to take appropriate measures to increase milk export and earn foreign exchange.

The Senate Committee deliberated on export policy of milk and other edible food items. Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Secretary for Ministry of Commerce, apprised the Committee that Pakistan is the 4th largest milk producing country in the world and as per Economic survey 2021-22, Pakistan produces 65,745 Million Tonnes Milk and its consumption stands at 52,996 Million Tonnes. However, the export of milk has been drastically decreased in the last two years, he added. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada remarked that prices of milk is increasing rapidly and yet government is allowing its export. Secretary for Ministry of Commerce stated that Government cannot put cap on export of milk due to price fluctuation.

Moreover, the Senate body was briefed on the strategy devised by government for development of meat sector. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi opined that every day around 1lac 50 thousand cows and lambs are slaugheterd in the country and government should initiate import of meat from Afghanistan in order to minimize meat price and fulfill the export demand of the country. Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui replied the government is hesitant in import because of imminent threat of cow viral disease in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla stated that Pakistan petroleum imports stands at 12 Billion Rupees and around 4 Billion Rupees worth petroleum products have been utilised in bicycles.