Legislative steps taken for women’s economic empowerment: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a ceremony to mark the International Women’s Day. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Foreign Women diplomats, spouses of various diplomats, female students of local universities and many other women attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that women accounted for fifty percent of our total population and it was very important to give them more space in national life for better development of the country. She said instead of dedicating one particular day to highlight role of women, we should take measures every day for women empowerment. He said that the current government has taken many initiatives for the empowerment of women including passing anti-honor killing and anti-rape laws.

She said Punjab Government also passed an important law for women protection. She said government was trying to empower vulnerable women through BISP and PM Youth Loans scheme. She said for the better empowerment of women, it was necessary that every home should empower women so that they could play effective role in nation building.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was the collective responsibility of the society to protect vulnerable and weak segments and ensure protection of their fundamental rights. She requested all political parties to avoid doing politics on women and children as it was not a healthy trend for the society. She lauded the efforts of ICCI for entrepreneurship development in women and said that government would keep taking initiatives for create more conducive environment for women in the country.

In his welcome address, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that no nation could achieve better economic progress without significant participation of women. He said it was essential that government should take policy measures to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs.