Legislative body for taking up high profile PR land grabbing cases

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A sub-committee of National Assembly on Pakistan Railways on Friday decided to take up high profile land encroachment cases, which would help the PR to come out from financial losses.

This was decided in a meeting held today while Ramesh Lal was on chair. The committee was informed that there were several high profile cases of PR which involved millions of money property encroachments.

If the committee succeeded in retrieving the PR land from such high profile case, it will greatly help the government to put the PR on right track.

The ministry of railways informed the committee that only in Karachi, there are about 21 high profile cases including King Classic case in which the Sindh High Court granted stay order in favour of PR. The ministry regretted that still the construction on high rise tower was in progress.

The ministry further informed the committee that in Bahawalnagar, DHA obtained the PR land from Punjab government allegedly illegal.

The case is in civil court but the committee expressed displeasure that the case would be lingered on for years. Secretary Railways Board informed the committee that the case is in court.

Convener of the committee Ramesh Lal and other members Eng Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Aftab Jehangir recommended to take up the high profile cases and utmost efforts would be make to retrieve the PR land from every one.