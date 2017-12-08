Leghari’s sanguine proposal

MINISTER for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has sought cooperation of the four Chief Ministers on an issue that has been agitating minds of power consumers in Pakistan since long but the successive governments only paid lip-service to address the challenge. He has requested them for assistance in bill recoveries and against power theft and also proposed setting up of joint task force by the Federal and Provincial Governments for development of uniform measures, information sharing and improved coordination.

Two issues that have been source of deep concern and anguish by electricity consumers as well as foreign donors are rampant theft of electricity and line losses; and inability of the country to tap its valuable water resources due to politicisation of construction of more water reservoirs. There are some areas of the country where hundreds of thousands of households are involved in electricity theft in a dare-devil manner and there are others who are resisting installation of meters at their homes and for tubewells. Not to speak of individual theft, institutions and Government departments are also involved either in massive theft or they are unwilling to pay for what they consume. Provincial Governments are also defaulters and not ready to pay their electricity dues but they politicise issues like hydel profit. All this is happening at a time when circular debt has assumed alarming proportions and distribution companies have to penalize honest consumers to recover their losses on account of theft in some parts of the country. Provincial Governments and especially elected representatives ought to cooperate and assist in addressing this chronic problem but unfortunately they talk just about power outages in their respective areas and easily ignore the fact that these are because of non-payment of bills and dues. It is understood that the problem cannot be addressed without cooperation of the provinces as WAPDA/DISCOs do not have the implementation machinery to force installation of meters and check electricity theft. The question arises why provinces are not extending sincere cooperation when the power sector is bleeding and the Government needs money to expand and improve generation and distribution systems. We would propose that if provinces do not extend the required cooperation then the responsibilities for distribution of electricity and collection of bills should be entrusted to them without loss of further time.

