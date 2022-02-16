Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passes away in Mumbai

NEW DELHI – Bappi Lahiri, legendary Indian musician and composer, has passed away in Mumbai.

Indian media reports said that the 69-year-old veteran singer was suffering from multiple diseases before he breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, said: “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight”.

Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, composed several hit songs for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam, in his professional career.