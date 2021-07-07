Legendary Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai cemetery

By
Web desk
-
21

Bollywood’s legend actor Dilip Kumar, who is also known as “Tragedy King”, has been laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai with full state honours.

Kumar, who was born in Peshawar as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, died on Wednesday after protracted illness at a hospital at the age of 98.

As the news of his demise broke out, fans from across the world expressed grief and paid tribute to him for his outstanding contribution to the film industry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, other politicians and celebrities of Pakistan also expressed their sadness over the demise of Kumar.

Besides, Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend of the legendary actor, several other stars attended last rites in Mumbai.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR