Legendary Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai cemetery

Bollywood’s legend actor Dilip Kumar, who is also known as “Tragedy King”, has been laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai with full state honours.

Kumar, who was born in Peshawar as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, died on Wednesday after protracted illness at a hospital at the age of 98.

Dilip Kumar, Yusuf Khan was given a state funeral, draped in tricolour, by the same Shiv Sena govt which had once questioned his patriotism & asked him to go to Pakistan. He was a true patriot & proud Indian who died as one. A great son of India. RIP pic.twitter.com/eDrIdDAJua — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) July 7, 2021

As the news of his demise broke out, fans from across the world expressed grief and paid tribute to him for his outstanding contribution to the film industry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, other politicians and celebrities of Pakistan also expressed their sadness over the demise of Kumar.

Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

اداکار یوسف خان المعروف دلیپ کمار کی وفات پراظہار افسوس دلیپ کمار ایک عہد ساز فنکار تھے؛ انکا متبادل ممکن نہیں۔ اپنی ملاقاتوں میں بھی میں نے یوسف خان کو ایک سحر انگیزشخصیت پایا۔ اللہ تعالی یوسف خان کے درجات بلند کرے۔ ان کی لواحقین کو صبر عطا کرے۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 7, 2021

A purist par excellence. A man who will continue to inspire generations to come. A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written on the cadence of each line he spoke. End of an era that will nonetheless remain timeless. #DilipKumar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/UOczeoOl92 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 7, 2021

Besides, Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend of the legendary actor, several other stars attended last rites in Mumbai.