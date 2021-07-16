Legendary actress Sultana Zafar dies in US

KARACHI – Famous Pakistani actress Sultana Zafar passed away in the USA at age 66.
Reports said that she died in Dallas where she ran a boutique named Armale Studios. The cause of her death is yet to know.
The legendary actress’ notable work include Tanhaiyyan, Uroosa, Akhri chattan, and many other TV drama serials.
She was loved by fans for her unique Hyderabadi style and language.
News of her death shocked many as fans took to social media to express their condolence.
Sultana Zafar, a very famous Pakistani artist, passed away in Dallas, USA. She was a wonderful TV and will be remembered for her role in a super-hit serial “Tanhaiyaan”. #SultanaZafar pic.twitter.com/1ns1zkrOAQ
— Taskeen Khan (@taskeenkhan77) July 16, 2021
Another gem lost.
Veteran Actress Sultana Zafar passed away in USA.
She was a big name in Pakistani drama industry. Sultana Zafar is known for drama serial Tanhaiyan, Akhri chattan.
May her soul rest in peace.#SultanaZafar #Pakistanicelebrities #legendaryactress pic.twitter.com/e25cAbJDLC
— PNCA (@PNCAOfficial) July 16, 2021