Legendary actress Naila Jaffery passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Veteran TV actress Naila Jaffery has passed away after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

She was suffering from the disease for six years, which also proved financially tough for her as she was unable to get the treatment.

Recently her video had gone viral on social in which she had explained her financial situation. Taking notice of the video, Sindh’s cultural minister Sardar Shah announced that the department would bear all her treatment expenses.

She played key roles in various drama serials including “Aa Mujh ko Satana”, “Desi Girls” and “Thodi Si Khushiyan”.

Social media users have expressed condolence over the demise of Naila Jaffery.

Brave lady & Pakistani famous Actress Naila Jaffery Passes Away While Battling With Cancer. May Allah SWT Bless Her Soul.. Ameen#NailaJaffery pic.twitter.com/mYNS1CI8zd — Syeda Hafsa🌸 (@HafsaThoughts) July 17, 2021

Another pillar falls #NailaJaffery

She was a strong woman , she fought cancer till end . Rest In Peace #nailajafri pic.twitter.com/BEwxy8cG0x — Hurma Alvi (@hurmaalvi) July 17, 2021