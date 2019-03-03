Legal fraternity in KP continues boycott of courts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The legal fraternity Saturday continued boycott of courts’ proceedings in protest across the province on third day against attack on the judge of Peshawar High Court Justice Ayub Marwat and killing of a lawyer in Kohat.

On the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar council, the lawyers have been protesting against attack on the high court judge and killing of lawyer Asif Hussain in Kohat for the last three days. The lawyers were not appearing before the courts across the province. The lawyers associations have strongly condemned attack on Peshawar high court judge and killing of the lawyer and demanded of the government to protest protection to the lawyers and judges.

A senior judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Mohammad Ayub Marwat, it may be recalled, was wounded seriously along with his driver in a terrorist attack in the provincial metropolis on Thursday last.

