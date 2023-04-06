Legal consultations ongoing on SC’s order: Tarar

Demands elections simultaneously across country

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar revealed on Thursday that legal consultations were ongoing following the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice and its judgement in the polls delay case.

Speaking to international media, the law minister maintained that “elections should be held [for the national and provincial assembly] at the same time”.

“The constitution states that the ECP is burdened with the responsibility of conducting elections,” he further said stressing that “the mechanism for holding elections according to the constitution exists” and implying that the court orders were contrary to it. Reflecting on the “controversial” dissolution of the Punjab Assembly he said that “the matter was first referred to the Lahore High Court. The Punjab governor never signed the summary sent by the chief minister and 48 hours later the assembly dissolved on its own”. He also lamented that the requests for a full court hearing were not entertained by the five-member bench later on.