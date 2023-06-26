A legal committee was formed on Sunday in line to clear the path for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country.

According to sources, committee to be headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The committee also comprised SAPM Ata Tarar, Irfan Qadir, Amjad Pervaiz and other lawyers.

The committee will make every effort to remove any legal barriers to Nawaz’s return to the country.

Sources divulged that Nawaz, who was visiting Dubai with his family, met the members of royal family. He also interacted with the business community. Nawaz was accompanied by PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, in line with his return to the country, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the PML-N supremo would return to the country following consultation with the party.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah clarified that Nawaz would lead the PML-N’s campaign for the next general elections, scheduled in October this year.