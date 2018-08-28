Legal action to be taken against fake pesticides

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Raho on Monday said that decision is made to take legal action against the counterfeit and illegal pesticides.

He said this while addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Sindh Agriculture department at Sindh Secretariat here, said a statement.

He said that the agriculture is our back-bone and a campaign will be launched to create awareness about the use of pesticides and seeds. He also directed the officials to perform their duties with honesty and devotion and said that performance of the Agriculture department will be improved.

The Sindh Minister also said that as many as 500 solar tube-wells will be installed in Sindh in the next five years.Ismail Raho said that new schemes will be introduced for the growers in Sindh. He said that the work on 29,000 water courses have been completed, besides 500 more water courses will also be built. —APP

