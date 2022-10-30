Leeds United scored a late winner to become the first side to beat Liverpool at Anfield since March 2021 moving out of the bottom three in the process while the Red slipped further from the champions league places.

Having lost to Nottingham the week prior, the hosts needed a positive result to get their Premier League campaign back on track but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat as Crysencio Summerville scored the winner in the 89th minute after Rodrigo Moreno and Mohamed Salah had cancelled each others goal.

The game began frantically with the first chance falling to Salah inside the first minute after goalkeeper Illan Meslier missed the ball only for the defence to clear the ball headed for an empty net.

Leeds went ahead in the 4th minute, capitalising on a mistake by Joe Gomez and Allison who slipped trying to collect a backpass leading to Rodrigo slotting the ball into an empty net.

Woken up by the goal, Liverpool showed their attacking prowess and finally got the equaliser through Salah in the 14th minute as he volleyed an Andy Roberton pass into the goal as the teams went into halftime still level.

The second period was more or less Leeds trying to survive the onslaught with Meslier making some excellent saves to keep his side in the game.

Summerville then found the winner in the 89th minute when an innocuous sequence saw the ball fall to the Dutchman who toe-poked his effort past the Brazilian keeper.

The win for Leeds United at Anfield is the first time Virgil van Dijk has lost at home since moving to Liverpool in 70 games.

The bigger worry, however, is that Jurgen Klopp’s side sits 9th in the table eight points behind the last champions league place holders Newcastle United.