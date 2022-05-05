Lee Westwood became the latest name in golf to request a release from PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The Englishman is aiming to play the first event of the PGA rivaling the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Westwood joins the high-profile names of the British Masters champion Richard Bland and Phil Mickelson in asking for releases from the tours.

The first event of the rival golfing tour is scheduled to be held from June 9th to 11th at the Centurion Golf Club outside of London.

“I’ve put a release in with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, as many people have.”

“That’s kind of the stage we’re at and anything after that is just ifs and buts and speculation.

“It’s an opportunity to play in a big tournament, against some of the best players in the world, in England.”

“I love playing in England in front of home fans, so any time there’s an opportunity like that I feel like I should take it.”

Lee Westwood faces a PGA ban like other golfers if he joins up with the breakaway league.

The idea has rattled the golfing scene with several top players including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas having expressed their allegiance to the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal opponents of the rival league.

Westwood, however, has opined that golf has come under scrutiny more than other sports for its links with Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve played European Tour in Saudi Arabia and I’ve had releases from the PGA Tour to say I can play in Saudi Arabia, so it has been no problem to them in previous years,” he added.

“Formula One raced there. Newcastle United are owned partly by people from Saudi Arabia. There has been boxing there and I think there has been snooker and darts there as well.

“Golf’s not the first sport to have links with Saudi Arabia, but it seems to be coming under more scrutiny than anyone else. Whether you think that’s right or not is the individual’s opinion.”

Phil Mickelson has faced public scrutiny over his comments regarding the league as well. It remains to be seen how PGA reacts to a raft of players expressing interest in joining a new path.