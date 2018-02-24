Lecture on Bangladesh

Staff Reporter

A lecture was delivered on the “Creation of Bangladesh: Myths Exploded” by Dr. Junaid Ahmad at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Friday.

Dr. Junaid said that most of the things which are famous and against Pakistan are not true but mere a propaganda by the India and Bangladesh. “We as nation never try to tell or educate the people about the truth and never try to right on the issue”, he added. He further said that Urdu was not the language of West part of Pakistan; it was not the language of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Kpk.