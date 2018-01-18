Lecture on ‘Business cycle: Expectations and fallouts’

Observer Report

The Institute of Business Administration, Karachi organized a lecture with Dr. Carmelo Ferlito, as a part of its distinguished lecture series on Wednesday. He shared his views on the topic “Business Cycle: Expectations and Fallouts”.

Dean & Director IBA, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal welcomed the chief guest and audience and highlighted the significance of the lecture session.

Dr. Carmelo Ferlito (Verona, Italy, 1978) is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs in Kuala Lumpur and an Adjunct Faculty Member at INTI International College Subang in Subang Jaya.

He has earned a Master in Economics (2003) and a Ph.D. in Economic History (2007) from the University of Verona in Italy. Dr. Ferlito has authored five books and more than thirty scientific papers. He is not only a scholar, but has also developed a strong business background, working in Southeast Asia, enhancing the regional business for multinational companies producing equipment for the poultry industry.

Dr. Ferlito discussed concepts related to the topic which included the perception of people of the economic policies and the future speculation and their effects on the business cycle. He also discussed the effects of interest rates on the saving propensity of the public and as a result the level of inflation in an economy.

He shed light on the expectations and assumptions regarding people’s reaction towards uncertainties and objective facts. He talked about his papers and publications. Furthermore, he also expressed his thoughts about the redundancy of the Central Banks and how it’s going to solve a lot of economic issues. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by the Dean & Director IBA, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal.