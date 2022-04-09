Leclerc takes pole position at Australian GP

Charles Leclerc held off the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to take Australian GP pole ahead of the race tomorrow.

After an intriguing morning where Lando Norris topped FP3 and both Aston Martins of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll crashed, normal service resumed in qualifiers with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc trading leads for the pole.

Verstappen topped Q1 and Red Bull team mate Perez led Q2 before Ferrari regrouped and Leclerc found his FP1 pace to ace the top 10 shootout with a time of 1m 17.868s to keep Verstappen 0.286s at bay in P2.

Australian GP pole being the Ferrari drivers second of the season in three attempts.

Perez finished third by 0.372s while Lando Norris made use of his first Q3 appearance of the season in P4.

His team mate Daniel Ricciardo starting seventh at home grand prix.