Lecherous city..!

Newspapers in India have reported that Delhi continues to maintain the dubious distinction of being unsafe for women; having the highest rate of crime against the fair sex in the country!

Some residents of the capital were furious their city had been thus castigated: “Just imagine,” said a mechanic to no one in particular as he ogled the posterior of a seventy year old women, “there were only 562 cases of rape in this city last year! Only five hundred and sixty two cases! What about the majority of women!

Those who didn’t get raped? The problem is we concentrate only on the minority! Never, ever the majority! We should ask those who were not molested to meet at Red Fort on Independence Day and proclaim to the world they were not touched! That way, women will know they do have a fair chance of escaping being pawed, assaulted, abused or harassed in this city!”

A taxi driver who was listening to the monologue nodded appreciatively at the mechanic, “I know a fifty year old woman staying near my house, who has never been raped or molested!”

“You know her personally?” asked the mechanic, suddenly very interested, “if we can persuade her to speak up next Republic Day, it will clear the name of the city! I once knew a young woman in my own area who said she had never been touched by a man!” “We can rope her in too!” said the taxi driver excitedly. “She was lying!” said the mechanic. “Who was she?” “My sister!” “And the man?”

The mechanic smiled sheepishly. The mechanic and his new found taxi driver friend decided they had a cause to fight for, “we have to clear the name of this city!” “Get women!” “Who will stand up..”

“And say….” “They are not scared of men!” “Or to go out in the dark!” “Signature campaign!” shouted the taxi driver. “What is that?” “The women will sign a sheet of paper….” “Which we will send to the President!” The mechanic and his new taxi driver friend bought a sheet of paper from a stationery shop nearby, made neat columns and decided to start their campaign in earnest.

“First,” said the taxi driver, “we will start with my house. My mother is the fifty year old woman I was talking about. She will be the first to sign. It will be an auspicious beginning!”

They drove to the taxi driver’s house, where the son explained to his mother what she had to do. “Will you have some tea or cold drink?” asked the driver graciously. “Cold drink!” said the mechanic and the driver went out purchased the same and brought it for his new friend. “Have you signed mother?” asked the driver. “I can’t!” wept the mother, “while you went out, this man……..”

