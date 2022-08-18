LeBron James has put any speculation about his future to bed by signing a new two-year contract extension with the Los Angels Lakers.

His two-year is worth a league maximum allowed $97.1 million which will keep him at the club until the 2024-25 season with James having a player option over the last year.

His extension makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money throughout his career overtaking the previous record-holder Kevin Durant at $508 million in career earnings.

He also has plenty of other revenues to rake in the money.

James was heading into the season on the last year of his contract that he signed in 2018 which led to speculation about his future with the Lakers given their recent struggles. Those rumours have now been put to bed as the Lakers look to turn around their fortunes under new coach Darvin Ham.

His new deal also ties his fate with teammate Anthony Davis with both their contracts set to expire together in 2024 giving them the negotiating power over the club.

Despite his team’s struggles, James has been his usual dominating self, guiding the franchise to its 17th NBA title in 2020.

Barring any detrimental injuries, LeBron will also make history in the upcoming season by passing Kareem Abdul Jabbar on NBA’s leading scoring charts which would solidify his legacy even further.

The contract extension also gives LeBron James the freedom to choose where to play the season his son, Bronny James, gets drafted into the NBA, a desire he has made no secret of.