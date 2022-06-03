LeBron James is a billionaire.

That is according to Forbes, which estimates the Los Angeles Lakers star’s net worth at $1 billion.

Lebron has the distinction of being the first active NBA player to reach the status as his rival in the greatest of all-time conversation, Michael Jordan, did not reach billionaire status until 11 years after retiring.

Jordan’s net worth, however, is estimated to be around $1.7 billion.

Lebron James earned a reported $121.2 million last year which sizeably contributed to his billionaire status.

The superstar spoke about achieving this feat back in 2014 in an interview with GQ.

“If it happens. It’s my biggest milestone,” James said at the time. “Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.”

Despite earning nearly $400 million in salary during his NBA career with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat, James’ off-court business savvy has put him in the upper echelon of top-earning athletes.

The 37 has reportedly raked in more than $900 million from business investments and endorsements.

His investments and businesses include the Spring Hill Company, an umbrella group that includes his Uninterrupted and SpringHill Entertainment; Fenway Sports Group which also owns Liverpool among others; an $80 million real estate portfolio; and Blaze Pizza.

On the court, James has won four NBA championships, has been named league MVP four times and has been selected to 18 All-Star teams while winning two Olympic gold medals.

James will now be looking to put the disappointing season behind him and with a new coach in town try and add to his 4 championship rings.