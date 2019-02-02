Lebanon’s new cabinet vows to face economic challenges

Beirut

Lebanon’s new cabinet held its first meeting on Saturday and the country’s leaders vowed to deal with the political and economic challenges the country faces. The meeting was held at the presidential palace near Beirut and attended by the 30 cabinet ministers as well as the president and prime minister.

The new cabinet was announced Thursday night, breaking a nine-month deadlock that had deepened Lebanon’s economic woes. The cabinet formed a 10-member committee whose job will be to draft a government policy statement that will be read in Parliament ahead of a vote of confidence.

President Michel Aoun was quoted by his office as telling the ministers that “there are many challenges ahead of us that we have to face,” adding that there is no time to waste.

Lebanon’s new government will start preparing its policy statement on Monday, it said, as investors monitor commitment to reforms aimed at boosting the economy.

The policy statement may provide an early clue as to whether the coalition government can agree on the “bold reforms” that Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri has said are needed. It may also address issues such as Lebanon’s relationship with Syria and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group’s possession of a large arsenal on which members of the coalition disagree, reports Arab News.

At Saturday’s cabinet meeting, Hariri said: “There are difficult decisions in all areas that we must take”. Public debt is 50 percent bigger than the size of the economy and annual growth has averaged 1-2 percent for years.

It took rival parties nearly nine months to agree on the make-up of the cabinet after May’s election, apportioning portfolios according to party strength and a delicate sectarian power balance.

Foreign donors have pledged aid and low-interest loans to help the economy by investing in Lebanon’s inadequate infrastructure, but they have tied the money to reforms.

At the Paris conference last year in which the pledges were made, Hariri promised to reduce the deficit as a percentage of GDP by 5 percent in five years.

He said on Saturday the biggest of Lebanon’s problems was its high spending on an inadequate electricity system. A World Bank official on Friday urged Lebanon to prioritise power sector reform.— AN

Share on: WhatsApp