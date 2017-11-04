Lebanon PM resigns, says fears for his life

Beirut :Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation Saturday, citing threats to his life. “I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister,” he said in a speech broadcast from Saudi Arabia by the Al-Arabiya news network. “I felt what was being covertly plotted to target my life,” Hariri said. The two-time prime minister, whose father Rafik was assassinated when he held the same position in 2005, accused Iran and Lebanese militia Hezbollah of seeking hegemony in the region. The 47-year-old politician’s resignation comes less than a year after his government, to which Hezbollah’s political wing belongs, was formed.

Originally published by APP