Lebanon envoy presents paper to OIC SG

Observer Report

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, received in his office on Sunday, 18 March 2018, Mr. Fawzi Kabbarah, the Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon to Riyadh, who presented his credentials as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Lebanon to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During the meeting, the Secretary General praised the important role played by the Lebanese Republic in supporting solidarity among Islamic countries and developing the Islamic Joint Action. In addition, the recent developments of the situation in the region have also been reviewed. The Secretary General affirmed the Organization’s continued support for security, stability and development in Lebanon. For his part, Ambassador Kabbarah stressed the importance of preserving the unity of the Islamic world and his keenness to support the work of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in serving the Islamic Ummah.