Lebanon citizen seized on border by Israeli army

Israel’s army said that it had briefly held a Lebanese woman who crossed the border and then repatriated her, a detention Beirut denounced as an abduction. The Lebanese army said that the woman, Nohad Dali, was taken on Saturday evening from Shebaa, a small disputed area that Israel regards as part of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967, but which Beirut says is Lebanese territory. “An Israeli enemy patrol carried out the abduction of Nohad Dali,” a Lebanese army statement said. —Agencies