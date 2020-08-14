Lebanon banker linked to offshore firms

DUBAI

Offshore companies linked to Lebanon’s central bank governor own assets worth nearly $100 million, a media group has said in a report. His role in Lebanon’s economic turmoil came under intense scrutiny recently.

The companies tied to Riad Salameh invested in real estate in the UK, Germany and Belgium over the past decade according to a report by a collective of European news outlets called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a nonprofit media organization, and its Lebanese partner, Daraj.com.

The report by the Sarajevo-based OCCRP does not allege any wrongdoing by Salameh, and Reuters has not reviewed any of the documents on which the report is based.

Responding to the report, Salemeh told Reuters he had declared during a TV interview in April his net worth prior to becoming a governor in 1993 and it was $23 million.