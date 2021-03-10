Lebanese army starts clearing

The Lebanese army said on Wednesday it had started clearing roadblocks eight days after protesters burnt tyres to block roadways across the country in anger over the country’s economic meltdown and political deadlock.

“As a result of the tragic accidents and violations that took place units of the army started this morning opening closed roads,” a statement posted on the official Twitter page of the Lebanese army said.

President Michel Aoun had asked the army and security forces to clear the obstructions on Monday after a meeting with top officials.