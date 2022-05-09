‘Leave your office peacefully’, Sana warns Punjab governor

I am governor as long as president wants: Cheema

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday asked Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema to resign respectfully and warned him as well as President Arif Alvi against taking any “adverse step”.

“A governor of a few hours should go home willingly and not cause disrespect for himself,” the minister said in a statement, Express News reported.

He warned the governor as well as the president to not do anything to be scorned by the history and the people. Sanaullah, stalwart of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also reminded President Alvi that he is bound to accept the advice put forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “To not do so would be unconstitutional,” he said, adding, “They should follow the Constitution and the directives of the Supreme Court and avoid a step that violates them.” Sanaullah went on to say that the president should not become a “slave to the PTI secretariat” and Imran Khan but should instead follow the path of the Constitution. The second summary of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s term as Governor Punjab will end on Tuesday.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said that he will remain in the post of the governor as long as the president wants.