Leave no country, nation behind in pursuit of human well-being: Xi

Beijing

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said that on the road to the well-being of all mankind, no country or nation should be left behind.

All countries and nations are equally entitled to development opportunities and rights to development, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

Xi Jinping said it is the CPC’s unswerving goal to run China’s house well, ensure a happy life for over 1.4 billion Chinese people, and promote peace and development for all mankind.

Xi called on political parties around the globe to always be builders of world peace, advocates for global development, and guardians of the international order.

Xi Jinping further said that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence.

China will always be a member of the developing world, Xi said. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president called for concerted efforts to oppose the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism.

“We should stand opposed to the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism and say no to hegemony and power politics,” Xi said.

Xi Jinping said the CPC is willing to contribute more Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the poverty reduction process worldwide.

China will spare no effort to support international cooperation against C0vid-19, he said, adding that the country will make extremely arduous efforts in delivering its promise of achieving carbon peak. Xinhua

Xi highlighted the pursuit of security and stability through cooperation so as to tighten the security fences together.

He also called for joint efforts in building a green homeland and mitigating climate change which poses severe challenges to human existence and development. Xinhua